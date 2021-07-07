Spring Hill man arrested for sex crimes against children

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Spring Hill man has been arrested for sex crimes against children.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says authorities began investigating after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning Samuel Lee, 71, being in possession of material hinting at child sexual abuse.

The investigation resulted in three child victims being rescued from Turner who had sexually assaulted them. Authorities also seized digital evidence suggesting Turner produced and owned child sexual abuse material.

Turner has been indicted for the following crimes:

Four counts of violation of the child protection act

15 counts of sexual battery by an authority figure

Two counts of aggravated sexual battery

Four counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (less than 50 images)

One count of tampering with evidence

Anyone with information related to online child sexual exploitation is asked to submit an online tip via the NCMEC Cyber Tipline by clicking here.