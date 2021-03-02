South Nashville shootout suspect arrested in Memphis

Metro Police announced a man wanted in connection with a South Nashville shootout was arrested in Memphis.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police announced a man wanted in connection with a South Nashville shootout was arrested in Memphis.

According to police, 23-year-old Courtney Davis was arrested by the Memphis Police Department following a January 19th shooting near Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive in Nashville. The shooting involved people in two separate cars who exchanged gunfire near a Taco Bell. During the shootout, two uninvolved bystanders were injured.

UPDATE: Memphis PD today arrested, Courtney Davis, 23, on Nashville warrants charging 3 cts of felony agg assault in connection with the Jan 19 shootout near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pk & Millwood Dr. He will be returned here soon. https://t.co/BgfkwcZKo3 pic.twitter.com/x8u1GKlqSs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2021

Nashville warrants charged Davis with three counts of felony aggravated assault. Police said he is expected to be transported back to Nashville soon.