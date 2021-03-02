South Nashville shootout suspect arrested in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police announced a man wanted in connection with a South Nashville shootout was arrested in Memphis.
According to police, 23-year-old Courtney Davis was arrested by the Memphis Police Department following a January 19th shooting near Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive in Nashville. The shooting involved people in two separate cars who exchanged gunfire near a Taco Bell. During the shootout, two uninvolved bystanders were injured.
Nashville warrants charged Davis with three counts of felony aggravated assault. Police said he is expected to be transported back to Nashville soon.