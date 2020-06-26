South Nashville shooting victim dropped off at hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a shooting victim was dropped off at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center Friday.

Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim arrived in a yellow car and was shot in the leg.

Around the same time, officers responded to a reported shooting at a motel on Metroplex Drive.

They found at least 8 shell casings in the parking lot. Some bullets hit vehicles and the motel building itself.

Detectives went to the scene and looked at surveillance footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

