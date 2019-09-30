South Nashville Mapco robbed at knifepoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police were called to a South Nashville gas station after the clerk was robbed at knifepoint early Monday morning.

The robbery happened at the Mapco located at the corner of Nolensville Pike and Wallace Road around 4:30 a.m.

Metro police said two men robbed the clerk of cash and lottery tickets.

Both suspects were wearing masks and at least one of them was armed with a knife, according to Metro police. They were described by Metro police as black men.

They fled the store toward Wallace Road in a vehicle believed to be a Toyota Avalon.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

