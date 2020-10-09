South Nashville man dies following hit and run, family pleads for help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — William Criswell was a familiar face to many in South Nashville, his family is from the area but he was often found selling The Contributor at the intersection of Thompson Lane and Southlake. The same area where he was tragically hit.

“He was standing right there,” his brother Steve Criswell points.

It was Tuesday, September 29 around 6 a.m. Steve had just dropped his brother off to when he was hit, minutes later.

A witness told police that she was attempting to hand William money when he was struck in the middle of the roadway. The silver four-door sedan kept on driving.

“I’m hurt real bad knowing somebody hit him and got away,” explained Criswell.

In addition to being severely cut up, he said his brother broke every bone in his left leg, as well as all of his ribs landing him in Vanderbilt University Medical Center for over a week.

“They said he seemed to be alright. You know he had a long recovery, but he was going to alright,” said Criswell.

He was in disbelief when he received the news that his brother passed away.

“I was shocked you know because the whole time this was never a question, you know, that he was going to die and I found out a few minutes ago it was a blood clot,” said Criswell.

He says the family is dealing with a mix of emotions; heartbroken losing their loved one but angry someone left him suffering.

“I’m pretty angry you know that somebody would hit him and take off,” said Criswell.

Now as they struggle with the loss, they are also dealing with the financial burden. A fundraiser has been created on Facebook to help with the mounting medical bills, but more than anything the family wants to give William a proper funeral.

“I would just love to have him a funeral. I feel bad this happened and I really would like to at least do this for him.”

For more information on how you can help, click here.

Metro Police say they are actively investigating the case. If anyone has any information on the silver four-door sedan responsible for the hit-and-run, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or 615-74-CRIME.