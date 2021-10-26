Son shot multiple times by father in Brentwood, police say

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family argument in Brentwood has landed a father in jail after police said he shot his son multiple times Monday night.

Police responded to a report of someone being shot just before 7 p.m. at a home on Brentwood Pointe. When Brentwood Police arrived, a 44-year-old man was found with numerous gunshot wounds.

Brentwood Fire and Rescue and Williamson County EMS also responded to the scene and transported the victim to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Upon investigation, police said his father, Roy Laird, 72, had reportedly shot his son multiple times during an argument.

Roy has been charged with attempted murder. His bond is set at $1,000,000.