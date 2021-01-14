Son charged with elder abuse after assault on sick father at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 60-year-old man already jailed in Nashville has been charged with elder abuse after investigators said he assaulted and injured his father who was suffering from cancer and several other health issues.

Online jail records show James Venus was charged with elder abuse Wednesday, though an arrest warrant states the assault happened the morning after Christmas at a home in Nashville.

Metro police said Venus’ 79-year-old father, who has lung cancer, congestive heart failure and requires a walker to get around, was in his room, when Venus entered, “causing a disturbance.” A warrant states Venus’ father got out of bed to get his son out of his room and Venus pushed him, causing him to fall and suffer “visible injuries.”

When the elder abuse charge was added Wednesday, Venus was already jailed on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident from the same day. He has an extensive criminal history, including charges of assault and various drug charges.

A booking photo for Venus was not immediately released by Metro police.