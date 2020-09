RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The vice mayor of Smyrna was arrested early Thursday morning on a charge of driving under the influence.

A spokesperson for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Tennessee Highway Patrol charged Marc Adkins with DUI, but no additional information about the arrest was immediately released.

Adkins was booked into the Rutherford County jail and later released. A hearing has been set for Jan. 29 in General Sessions Court.