Smyrna police searching for toddler believed to be with non-custodial father

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Smyrna are searching for a 1-year-old child believed to be with his non-custodial father.

Officials say on Saturday the custodial mother reported her child Xavier Perez was being held by the non-custodial father Erick Castellanos.

The mother let Castellanos take custody of Perez Thursday evening at around 7:30 p.m. Castellanos is supposed to return Perez to his mother on Sunday.

After speaking with Castellanos Saturday evening, he appeared to be intoxicated and the mother wanted Perez brought back home. Castellanos refused her request and threatened her.

The mother called Castellanos in front of police and he was heard cursing the mother and refused to return the child.

Castellanos is approximately 24-years-old and is driving an older model four-door green Nissan Sentra. The address and tag number are unknown.

Castellanos is reportedly associated with the MS-13 Gang and lives somewhere in Antioch.

Perez has black hair, brown eyes and is about two feet tall; he weighs 23 pounds. He was last seen wearing light blue pajamas with white stripes and small animals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Smyrna police at 615-459-6644.