Smyrna police searching for man who fled from officers during traffic stop

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Smyrna Police Department is searching for a man who fled from officers during a traffic stop.

Police say on Saturday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle on Lee Victory Parkway when one of the passengers got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The passenger has since been identified as John Jeffrey Hicks, who is out on bond for felony drug charges in a neighboring county.

As Hicks fled the scene, he dropped a semi-automatic pistol, according to police.

Hicks stands 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has long hair with several tattoos. He was last seen on Lee Victory Parkway over Old Nashville Highway.

Officers searched the vehcile Hicks fled from and found a felony amount of marijuana, meth, heroin and a loaded AR-15 rifle.

(Source: Smyrna Police Department)

Anyone with information on Hicks or his whereabouts should contact Detective Krieb at 615-267-5148 or email kevin.krieb@townofsmyrna.org.