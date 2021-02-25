Smyrna police searching for armed robbery suspect

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Smyrna Police Department is searching for a man wanted in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday.

Police say a man, identified as Marcus Humes, met with two other people in a parking lot in the 11400 block of Old Nashville Highway. Humes was allegedly going to sell the two individuals a PlayStation 5, according to police.

Humes instead pulled a gun on the victims and robbed them of the money they intended to use to buy the PlayStation 5.

Anyone who knows of Humes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours with Smyrna police by calling 615-267-5434 or email allan.nabours@townofsmyrna.org.