Smyrna Police looking for suspect following shooting at Start and Strikes

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Smyrna Police Department has issued five felony arrest warrants for 27-year-old Laronnie Briley.

On Saturday evening, August 15, 2020, Briley and another male were involved in an altercation inside Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center, located at 333 North Lowry Street in Smyrna. The individuals exited the building and were engaged in a physical struggle in the parking lot. Briley went to his vehicle and appeared to retrieve a pistol. He fired shots at the other male, as well as additional people inside a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Briley is asked to call Smyrna Police Department, 615-459-6644, Metro Police Department, or their local police department. Briley is considered armed and dangerous.