Smyrna Police looking for suspect following shooting at Stars and Strikes

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Smyrna Police Department has issued five felony arrest warrants for 27-year-old Laronnie Briley, who police said is armed and dangerous.

Briley is a suspect in a Saturday evening shooting at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center in Smyrna. Police said the shooting happened after Briley and another man got into a physical fight in the parking lot. Police say Briley went to his vehicle and appeared to retrieve a pistol. He fired shots at the other male, as well as additional people inside a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Briley is asked to call Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644. Briley is considered armed and dangerous.