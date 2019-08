SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have released surveillance footage of a suspect supposedly involved in a car break in at the YMCA.

Police say the suspect broke into a car and then shortly after tried to use the victim’s credit card at Target in Smyrna.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid to late 20’s, and who was seen driving away in a newer version of a white Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information about his identity should call (615) 267-5455.