Smyrna police investigating armed robbery at local store

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police are investigating after an armed robbery at a local store on Friday evening.

Officers responded to Gil’s Market just before 7 p.m. Friday. Detectives say a man displayed a gun to cashiers and demanded they empty the register.

Police described the suspected as a man in his mid-20s to mid-30s, standing around six feet tall and was wearing dark clothing, light-colored shoes, and a green Philadelphia Eagles logo hat.

The suspect fled in a white four-door car, possibly a Honda Civic SI, driven by an accomplice.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is requested to contact Detective Armstrong at 615-459-6644.