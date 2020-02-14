Smyrna police ask for help identifying person involved in theft of handgun

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for help from the public to identify someone involved with the theft of a handgun in Smyrna.

Smyrna police reported the person met with an individual at the Circle K on Nissan Drive on Feb. 6 with the intent to purchase a handgun.

The person selling the gun entered the store and left the handgun unattended, according to Smyrna police. The man then reportedly took the firearm and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Armstrong with Smyrna police at 615-267-5012

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.