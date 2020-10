SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police are looking for a man suspected of multiple burglaries and thefts at cell tower sites.

Officers identified Gary Butler, Jr. as the suspect. They said the crimes happened in Smyrna and across Rutherford County. There are multiple active warrants for his arrest, charging him with burglary, felony theft and critical infrastructure vandalism.

Call Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644 or your local police department with any information.