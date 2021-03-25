Smithville man charged with TennCare fraud

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smithville man has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.

According to the Office of Inspector General (OIG), 34-year-old Grant Lynch is charged in Putnam County, his former residence. Investigators say Lynch reported to the state that he had custody of his child so that the child would be eligible for TennCare. Due to Lynch’s claim, TennCare paid about $2,800 in fees and claims on behalf of the child.

“Providing false information in order to receive TennCare benefits will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “Our agency works diligently to save both state and federal Medicaid dollars from being stolen.” The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway of Putnam County.

Lynch’s charges of TennCare fraud and theft of services are Class D felonies,

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free or by clicking here and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare fraud.”