Smile, you’re on camera! Men turn on stolen dashboard camera from East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for two men who may be connected to a car burglary, after their photos popped up on a stolen camera.

Neighbors in East Nashville off of Eastland Avenue awoke over the weekend to discover mailboxes pried open, while Trevor Brown discovered around $4,000 in goods missing from his truck.

“I don’t know if they realized some of the things they got. It’s mostly some stuff for hunting, but there was some sensitive electronic equipment that they were able to get hold of,” Brown told News 2.

His dashboard camera was gone as well.

“When I got in the truck, I noticed one of the wires hanging down and it led to the camera, or what used to be the camera in my truck. When I noticed it was gone, I saw the glove box and everything else was empty and realized everything had been stolen.”

The video camera may have been gone, but it feeds into Brown’s phone, so he soon discovered images of two men who turned it on.

“I pulled up the app just to check it and they had actually plugged the camera back in and recorded themselves with my camera. I think the driver has no clue. He spends a little bit of time checking himself out. Whenever he shows it to the passenger, you see some sudden surprise on the passenger’s face and I think he may realize what he’s actually looking at,” Brown explained.

He posted the images on social media and says he has actually heard from a number of people who say they know the men.

“I’m really excited that we have this much information and actually already have a positive ID and looking forward to them making an arrest, I know it gives a lot of confidence back to the community and let everyone know the police are still doing their best,” he said.

Brown says they have handed over the video evidence to Metro Police detectives to take it from there.