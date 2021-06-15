Sleeping woman groped by stranger in parking lot of Hermitage laundromat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man walked up to a woman sleeping inside of a car parked outside of a Hermitage laundromat and grabbed her breasts as she slept, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant states the crime happened June 9 outside of the business on Lebanon Pike, as the sleeping victim woke up to a male voice “whispering about her breasts.”

The victim told detectives she then felt the stranger’s hands on her chest.

Police said the victim pretended she was still sleeping out of fear, but was able to get a look at her attacker, who she described as a 300 pound man with “short afro style hair.”

Detectives developed Brandon Carter as a suspect and said the victim positively identified him in a photo lineup.

He was arrested Monday night and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of sexual battery. His bond was set at $5,000.

A booking photo for Carter was not immediately released by law enforcement.