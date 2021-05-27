Sirius XM credited with finding car stolen during robbery in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sirius XM radio helped track down a car stolen during a robbery in East Nashville late Wednesday night, according to police.

Metro officers responded to South Eighth Street and Sylvan Street after Sirius XM radio called in to report the location of the stolen Dodge Charger.

Malik Buchanan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers said they requested the Metro police helicopter to assist in the search for the vehicle, which was observed at a Shell gas station on Shelby Avenue.

The police helicopter followed the car as the driver traveled through Shelby Park, according to a warrant.

Police said they attempted to deploy spike strips near Barclay Drive and Riverside Drive, but the driver, identified as 22-year-old Maalik Buchanan, swerved to avoid them and crashed into a yard.

When Buchanan was ordered out of the vehicle, officers spoke with him and determined he was not aware the car had been stolen.

He revealed he had “rented” the car from someone for $250, according to a police report.

Officers said Buchanan did not have a valid driver’s license and had multiple outstanding warrants, including for joyriding.

He was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Thursday morning on three counts of felony probation violation and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was held on a $10,000 bond.