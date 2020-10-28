Siblings charged after crime spree across Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a teenager and his little brother after a crime spree that began in Goodlettsville, traveled through East Nashville and ended near Brentwood late Tuesday night.

Demario Petty, 19, and his 17-year-old brother were both arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with multiple carjackings.

An arrest warrant states a driver reported being carjacked on Trellis Way in Goodlettsville just before 9 p.m. by two males armed with guns.

Metro police were informed about 15 minutes later of a carjacking on Stockell Street near Evanston Avenue in East Nashville. A driver reported two vehicles, including the car stolen on Trellis Way, crashed into the front and back of her rental vehicle, according to a police report.

The driver told officers someone got out of one of the vehicles and demanded her car at gunpoint. When she got out, she said a gunshot was fired into the car, shattering a window, as all vehicles involved drove off.

Police said they were able to locate the stolen rental vehicle in the area of Ellington Parkway and I-65, where the Metro police helicopter followed the driver. That stolen rental car was eventually disabled via OnStar along I-65, south of Old Hickory Boulevard.

The two people inside the stolen rental car ditched the vehicle, but police said they quickly located the driver, identified as Petty, and his 17-year-old brother, who was his passenger.

A warrant alleges Petty admitted to carjacking both drivers at gunpoint and said his little brother removed one of the drivers “by force.”

Petty was booked into the Metro jail on multiple charges, including two counts of carjacking. It was not clear if his brother faced the same charges.

The booking photos for both suspects were not immediately released by Metro police.