Shots fired into home, vehicle in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smyrna police are investigating after a home and vehicle were hit by gunfire Friday morning.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Lakeside Drive and Emily Court.

When police arrived, they said they discovered several shell casings on the pavement and determined there were bullet holes in a home and a vehicle.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644.

