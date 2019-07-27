Shots fired into Hendersonville home, police ask neighbors to check security footage

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Police are asking people who live in the Lake Terrace Drive area to check their security cameras or doorbell cameras after someone shot into a house and car Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Lake Terrace Drive. Police say people were home at the time of the shooting but they were not hurt.

Officers are asking people who live in the Lake Terrace Drive area or on Indian Lake Road near Lake Terrace Drive to review their cameras and see if they have any shots of the roadway during the time of the shooting.

Hendersonville Police are investigating a possible motive and at this time, its unclear if this was a targeted or random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call and report it to Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.