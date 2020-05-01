Shots fired call in Cheatham County leads to drugs, cash, and a stolen gun

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired call Tuesday night resulting in the arrest of wanted felons and the confiscation of thousands of dollars, drugs, and a stolen weapon.

Investigators say multiple neighbors made 911 calls around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night about gunfire. When deputies arrived, they found 8 or 9 people in a front yard.

The group was reportedly partying and target shooting. Lt. Shannon Heflin with Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said the bullets were whizzing by homes and putting others in danger.

“They could hear them whizzing through the trees in their front yards and neighborhoods,” said Heflin.

Deputies reportedly approached the group, but when one of the suspects who was eventually arrested hid something inside a car, the deputies were compelled to detain the group for safety.

One of those deputies, Bart Bryant was wearing a body camera.

On the camera, you could hear the deputy say to the group, “Give me the weed and we’ll see what you have all been shooting.”

When the group didn’t comply, the deputy pulled his weapon and said, “I’m not playing.”

As the group was detained, the deputy said, “I said give me the guns. I smell the weed. Narcotics and weed don’t make me happy.”

He then radioed in dispatch, “We got six or seven people at gunpoint, I’m not sure what’s going on.”

Ultimately, 22-year-old Marquese Marsh and 22-year-old Damon Greenlee, both out of Nashville, were charged in the group. Marsh was in possession of marijuana, while Greenlee faced more serious charges.

A check of Greenlee’s pocket turned up more than $11,000 in cash. The deputy showed the roll of cash to the group and asked Greenlee where he got it.

Greenlee: “That’s not my money.”

Deputy Bryant: “It is not not your money?”

Greenlee: “It is but it’s not.”

Deputy Bryant: “It’s on your person boss, okay? That’s how it works.”

Deputies looked in the trunk of the car and found weapons that included an AR-15 and two handguns, one of those guns was stolen out of Davidson County.

Greenlee’s backpack turned up 82 ecstacy pills, about a 1/2 ounce of cocaine, and 30 grams of marijuana.

Deputies searched the cluttered home and found a wanted man, 39-year-old Edwin Tayse, hiding in the closet. The man had outstanding warrants out of Davidson County and admitted to deputies that he just got out of jail.

Greenlee is still in the Cheatham County Jail, also facing drug charges out of Nashville. Marsh bonded out on the marijuana charges, and Tayse was taken back to Davidson County on his outstanding warrant.

