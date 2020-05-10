Shots fired before car crash in Mt. Juliet Saturday

Mt. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police are investigating a crash they believe started with people in two vehicles shooting at each other.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash around 7:00 p.m. Saturday where a vehicle rolled over into a creek bed. According to Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler, it happened on Golden Bear Gateway near Mt. Juliet High School.

Officers found a yellow Chevrolet Camero on its top, and two men had to be extricated by the fire department before being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Chandler said further investigation revealed there was an exchange of gunfire between the Camero and a gray four-door Infinity car at an undisclosed location before the crash. He said dashcam video from a citizen showed the Infinity chasing after the Camero.



(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police)

“It’s possible this incident began likely outside the city limits in the Hermitage/Nashville area and the chase continued, gunfire likely continued,” Captain Chandler said. “From our determination, gunfire was exchanged from both vehicles and then the yellow Camero lost control in the S curves of Golden Bear Gateway near the high school.”

He said it is still not clear if anyone was actually shot, but this is an ongoing investigation.

Police are urging anyone who saw the pursuit or exchange of gunfire to contact Mt. Juliet PD at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.