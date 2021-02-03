Shots fired at Gallatin motel during prostitution deal gone bad

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — AK-47 rounds ripped through a Gallatin motel after police say a prostitution deal went bad.

It all went down around 6 p.m. January 19 in Gallatin. That’s when Gallatin Police tell News 2 that a contractor from Alabama staying at a local motel went on a website called MegaPersonals and ordered a call girl.

When that alleged call girl arrived at the motel, things ended up going sideways.

News 2 obtained bodycam of officers arriving. In one clip, you can hear an arriving officer telling other officers what one of the alleged victims says happened.

Officer: She came over and came inside and he told her to get the hell out, and there was a silver car out here, and he shut the door, and shots rang out.

Gallatin Police say that Alabama Contractor is 57-year-old Robert Wallace Carroll. Police say while staying at the motel, Carroll went online and ordered a prostitute.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Gabriella Marie Wolcott arrived. According to detectives, her 30-minute rate is $200.

Police say after the transaction concluded, Carroll offered her $40. Police say it was for her gas money. That’s when police say Wolcott complained.

When she did, police say, Carroll pulled a pistol. That’s when Wolcott’s alleged pimp, Mareco Ross, who was waiting in the parking lot, pulled out an altered AK-47. Police say he opened fire, shooting at the motel room.

Police say bullets from the stolen rifle ripped through the door as well as multiple walls.

News 2 obtained video showing detectives in the bathroom of the motel room extracting a slug out of the shower wall.

Thankfully nobody was hurt.

“Of course, an AK-47 is very loud and it brought all the witnesses out into the parking lot,” said Lt. Lamar Ballard.

According to police, Carroll initially lied to investigators telling them that he was the victim of a robbery.

With the help of Metro Police, Gallatin officers found Wolcott who reportedly has a violation of probation warrant. When detectives interview the 27-year-old woman, she reportedly told them a different story.

“Of course, we charged him, Carroll, with patronizing prostitution and false report to us,” said Lt. Ballard.

Because the AK-47 was stolen and modified, the ATF is now involved.

Ballard said none of the suspects in the case are from Gallatin. They are all now charged and more charges are also possible.

Robert Carroll, Gabriella Wolcott, and Mareco Ross (Source: Gallatin Police Department)

Carroll was charged with solicitation of prostitution and Wolcott was charged with prostitution.

Police say the alleged pimp, Mareco Ross, was charged with a number of crimes including aggravated assault, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police say he has previous arrests for promoting prostitution.