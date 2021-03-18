Shoplifting suspect tased after running into Antioch nursing home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shoplifting suspect ran from officers into an Antioch nursing home, where he was tased and taken into custody Thursday morning, according to police.

La Vergne and Metro officers responded around 8:20 a.m. to Life Care Center of Hickory Woods on Murfreesboro Pike at Lavergne Couchville Pike.

Metro police said the man shoplifted from a nearby Walgreens in La Vergne, then ran through the front door of the long-term care facility in Antioch. He attempted to run out the back door, but he was tased and arrested, investigators said.

