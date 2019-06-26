Shoplifting suspect drives getaway car into Berry Hill Police officer

A Berry Hill Police officer was slightly injured after a shoplifting suspect rammed her with his car.

That man was arrested. His partner fled the scene and is still on the loose.

It all happened Monday night at the 100 Oaks Mall in Nashville when Metro police and Vanderbilt University Police spotted a shoplifter with outstanding warrants.

When they go to make an arrest, things get crazy.

The suspects, who are now identified as 27-year-old Lamonterrio Murphy and 25-year-old Larrin Cox, take off.

Berry Hill Officer Dawn Thornsberry is one of several officers nearby who rush to the aid of the Vanderbilt officers.

Berry Hill Police Officer Dawn Thornsberry (Courtesy: BHPD)

Once on scene, dash camera footage shows Thornsberry and other officers rushing toward the shoplifting suspects, who are out of camera view.

That’s when police say, Cox runs and Murphy drives his red Camaro into the veteran Berry Hill officer at low speed.

Thornsberry, a mother of two and a 10-year veteran of law enforcement was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“[The Camaro] hit her toward the front and pushed her back,” explained Chief Tim Coleman. “She was able to keep her balance, but it struck her in the lower leg area.”

Murphy was quickly taken into custody and placed in the back seat, where he begins to cry, shout, and rock back and forth.

According to the TBI, prior to Monday’s arrest, Lamonterrio Murphy’s only arrest was in Brentwood last year for shoplifting.

Brentwood Police confirm that Larrin Cox was with him at that time, as well.

According to Coleman, what started as a rather low-level call quickly escalated into a life-and-death scenario.

“I don’t think the general public understands how quickly things can happen,” he told News 2. “Here’s this officer going to help other officers, and she finds herself in the way of a vehicle. This could have easily gone [in] a different direction. This happens a lot.”

Murphy is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is already out of jail on a $20,000 bond.

Metro police have since issued active warrants for Larrin Cox, who reportedly has ties in Memphis.