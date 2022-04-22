NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a security guard was injured after trying to stop two shoplifters. She was dragged behind a getaway car in a grocery store parking lot.

Investigators said they were carrying a bag of unpaid items when they left a Kroger on Gallatin Pike April 11th.

The security guard attempted to stop the woman with the bag when she dropped her cell phone during a struggle.

The alleged shoplifter picked up the guard’s phone and ran to a black Chevrolet Malibu driven by the second suspect.

The guard tried for a second time to stop the woman as she got into the passenger seat, according to police.

However, the driver took off, dragging the guard behind. The guard was injured, but none of the injuries were life threatening.

Now, East Precinct detectives hope to catch the accused by releasing surveillance images from that day. One suspect was wearing a green top and pants with purple shoes.

If you recognize the women in the photos or the Malibu you’re urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.