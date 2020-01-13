Shoplifter takes Ashland City police on high-speed chase

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman accused of simple shoplifting ended up with serious felonies after she endangered several motorists while running from the Ashland City police.

It happened late Friday night. According to Ashland City police, they were attempting to pull the vehicle over near the store and when they tried to make a traffic stop, Brittnie Woodruff took off.

According to investigators, the 29-year-old woman is accused of stealing a multitude of clothes from the local Walmart, including baby items.

“All she had to do was pull over and comply and it would never have gotten as far as it got,” said Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray.

Dashcam showed a harrowing chase, where speeds reached up to 75 miles an hour on the twisting windy road.

According to the chief, the driver, who would later be charged with DUI, came close to hitting other vehicles.

The nearly 10-minute chase ended when Woodruff failed to make the turn and wrecked into the guardrail. That’s when officers Ben Moore and Aaron Scott approached the car, weapons drawn and made a felony takedown.

“I’ll bust the window,” you hear one officer yell.

Once the door was open, the 60-year-old passenger was put on the ground. Woodruff can be heard crying as she crawls over the center console to the waiting officer.

She was confused and asked if she is going to jail.

Police found multiple syringes on Woodruff, who says she ran from police because she didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

In addition to the shoplifting related charges, Woodruff is charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, and DUI.

The stolen items were found in the crashed car.

Police say the 60-year-old passenger was not charged in connection with this case.

As of Monday, Woodruff was still in jail.