ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old has been charged after a Kroger security guard in Antioch was shot with a flare gun earlier this year.

It happened on June 15, 2021 at the Kroger located on Mt. View Road. According to an affidavit, the security guard attempted to stop suspected shoplifter Christopher Walpole, who appeared to conceal unpaid items in his pants.

Officers said the guard followed Walpole out of the store to try to get a photo of him, but Walpole then got into the passenger side of a Ford Explorer.

When the vehicle backed up, the driver shot the guard in the chest with a flare gun, a warrant stated. The security guard reportedly thought he had been hit with a bullet, and fired at the Explorer, hitting Walpole in the back.

During an interview, police said Walpole admitted that he was inside the Kroger and owned a flare gun, but claimed he was not the one who fired the weapon.

Walpole is faced with aggravated assault, theft and weapons charges.