Shooting victim shot at again in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old suspected of shooting a man in the chest earlier this year is now accused of firing more than a dozen gunshots at the same victim in North Nashville.

Zamari Lewis was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of attempted criminal homicide.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told officers he was at Cumberland View Public Housing with a friend around 2:30 p.m. on June 4 to buy snacks and drinks from a resident.

While there, the victim said he noticed Lewis, a man who shot him in the chest on April 3.

The victim said Lewis and another man saw him and fired approximately 15 shots at him. He was not hit.

Detectives recovered at least 14 shell casings in two separate locations, indicating there were multiple gunmen.

Police have not said if anyone else has been charged.

