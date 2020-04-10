Shooting victim found critically injured along Whites Creek Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a shooting victim was found critically wounded along Whites Creek Pike late Thursday night.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a location near Tranham Road, where they located a person who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the emergency room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of injuries considered life-threatening, police said.

Detectives determined the shooting likely happened at a separate location from where the victim was found.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

