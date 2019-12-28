Shooting victim dropped off at North Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating after a shooting victim was dropped off at a relative’s home around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the home is located in the 500 block of 31st Avenue North in Nashville.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to the leg and was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

However, police said the victim is refusing to cooperate with them and would not tell officers where the shooting happened or who fired the gun.

Investigators also said the victim gave them a fake name.

Upon learning his real name, police learned the victim had several outstanding warrants.

