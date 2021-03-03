Shooting victim driven to Cheatham County, airlifted to Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after a person was reportedly shot in Nashville, driven to Ashland City, and life-flighted back to Nashville.

The shooting happened near the intersection of River Road Pike and Biggs Road in Nashville.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, someone drove the shooting victim into Cheatham County and the person was found at the Teter’s Market in Ashland City. An ambulance was dispatched to the 3500 block of River Road and called for air support to transport the victim to a Nashville hospital.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said the Metro Nashville Police Department is leading the investigation.