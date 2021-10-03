Shooting on Moorewood Drive leaves one dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Moorewood Drive left one man dead.

Homicide detectives said the shooting happened Sunday morning at 12:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Moorewood Drive.

52-year-old Marty Samuel Adkins had attended a gathering nearby and was walking to his Brick Church Pike residence when he was shot and killed.

Police said a citizen found Adkins’ body in the street and reported to have heard gunfire earlier.

Anyone with information on the murder of Marty Adkins is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.