Shooting near downtown Nashville sends woman to hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting near downtown Nashville that sent a woman to the hospital.

Officers responded to a home on Herman Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said a woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital after being hurt in the shooting but her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers also learned gunshots hit an apartment across the street and they say shots were also fired one block over onto Ireland Street.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time and have not released a detailed description of who they believe was the shooter.