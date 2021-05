NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Bordeaux Sunday afternoon.

Metro police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Dolan Road at around 5:10 p.m. Two men were hit and one has died from his injuries.

The suspect is not in custody and no information on who may have pulled the trigger has been released.

News 2 is at the scene working to gather more details.