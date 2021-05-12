Man dies after shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a market near downtown Nashville Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to Lafayette Street and Fairfield Avenue, where they said they located a man with a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting victim, identified as Jashaun Cane-German, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives determined the 24-year-old had been involved in an argument with a man inside a store on Lafayette Street. As the two exited the business, the dispute reportedly continued, leading to Cane-German being shot.

The shooter has not been located, but witnesses said he fled in a white car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.