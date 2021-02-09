Metro police investigate fatal shooting in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in the Edgehill community Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to reports of gunfire on 11th Avenue South near Archer Street.

Metro police said one was person was killed in the shooting and the investigation has been labeled a homicide. Investigators told News 2 a second shooting victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where their condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately released.

