1 wounded in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting in East Nashville Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to Sylvan Street near South Seventh Street, where they said a male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to a Nashville hospital, but police said the extent of his injuries was not known.

The shooter may have fled from the scene in a dark-colored Jeep, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

