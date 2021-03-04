1 wounded in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting in East Nashville Thursday morning.
Officers responded around 11 a.m. to Sylvan Street near South Seventh Street, where they said a male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound.
He was transported to a Nashville hospital, but police said the extent of his injuries was not known.
The shooter may have fled from the scene in a dark-colored Jeep, according to investigators.
No additional information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.