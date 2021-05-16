Shooting investigation underway in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to avoid Peachers Mill Road while officers investigate a shooting.

Police say the shooting happened at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of Peachers Mill Road and Henry Place Boulevard.

Peachers Mill Road is currently closed between Allen-Griffey Road and W. Creek Coyote Trail. Drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes until further notice.

Police say officers are continuing with their investigation and no other information was released.