Homicide investigation underway after shooting at strip mall in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one man was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a strip mall in South Nashville early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to a reported shooting on Nolensville Pike near Haywood Lane.

Police said two men suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital, where one of the men was pronounced dead. The other victim is expected to survive, according to investigators.

Officers said no arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.