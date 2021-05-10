NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating an apparent shooting along Interstate 24 in South Nashville Monday morning.

Officers said they responded after 8:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting along I-24 westbound at Harding Place.

While police have not released any additional information, a spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department said a person has been found deceased at the location.

No additional information was immediately released.