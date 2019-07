GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Goodlettsville Sunday night.

The shooting happened on Cartwright Street around 8:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description was immediately released.

Investigators are working to develop a motive.

