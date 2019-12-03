Shooting investigation leads to drug arrest in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old woman has been arrested during the investigation into an accidental shooting at a home in Cross Plains over the weekend.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was shot around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at a location on East Robertson Road in Cross Plains.

She was transported to a local hospital and was listed as stable, deputies revealed. The shooting appeared to be accidental.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said drugs were found in the home of Ida Heavenly Sullivan, 19. She was arrested on charges including drug possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

