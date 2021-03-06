1 injured in shooting on I-24 near I-840 in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured during what authorities are describing as a potential road rage shooting Saturday afternoon on Interstate 24 Eastbound near I-840 in Rutherford County.

TDOT says the shooting happened at mile marker 75.6 between I-840 and Medical Center Parkway at around 12:52 p.m. closing the Eastbound portion of the highway for some time.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says gunfire was reported on I-24 and was connected to an apparent road rage shooting.

The victim was flown via LifeFlight to a hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they are reviewing witness statements and are following up on leads.

The interstate has since reopened.

Video from scene of shooting along I-24 near I-840 in Rutherford County via @Kyle_Krist. No additional information released, but I’m told Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating. https://t.co/lsNHI7aRMC — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) March 6, 2021