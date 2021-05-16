Shooting in Clarksville sends 3 to the hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Kellogg Street. Three people were reportedly shot and taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

This is the second shooting police reported Sunday night.

Earlier on Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the area of Peachers Mill Road and Henry Place Boulevard. One person was reportedly shot.