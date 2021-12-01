Shooting at Priest Lake gas station leaves one critically injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person with critical injuries late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night at the 7-Eleven on Smith Springs and Bell Road.

According to Metro police, one person was shot and rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers found bullet holes in the store’s windows, and are working to obtain surveillance video to determine what led up to the shooting.

No further information was immediately provided.

No arrests have been made at this time.